Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘National-level union to be formed to protect workers’ rights’

Trade unionists and labour rights leaders have announced the decision to form a national-level textile/sectorial-based union to launch a joint struggle to improve occupational health and safety of workers, secure the right to form unions and to collective bargaining, and to abolish contract system as well as child and bonded labour.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, Karamat Ali, the executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler), said that the decision had been made at a meeting of textile unions from across the country held at PILER Centre earlier this week.

The formation of the body’s coordination committee was announced at the press conference. Ali heads the committee and it includes Bashir Shakir, Aslam Meraj and Niaz Khan from Punjab; Rehana Yasmeen, Zehra Khan and Nasir Mansoor from Sindh; Khan Zaman, Sultan Khan and Haji Abdul Hakeem, Rukhsana Khalid from Balochistan; Taj Mena, Sherzada, Saadat Shah and Abrarullah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ali said coordination committee would formalise its structure, decide a name and make its constitution within one month.

The committee has been entrusted to prepare a Charter of Demands in consultation with all stakeholders, including trade unions, representatives of employers and the government.

Consensus reached

During the meeting where the decision to form the national level union was taken, various issues being faced by the textile sector were discussed and the following demands came out: the right to form unions and collective bargaining of all workers should be accepted without any condition; minimum wages be converted into living wages and be implemented and contract system, child labour and bonded labour be abolished.

The participants also demanded that all workers should be registered with labour welfare institutions like Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), Social Security Institutions and Workers Welfare Fund, all laws referring to occupational health and safety be implemented and the law regarding sexual harassment at the work place be implemented in all establishments.

They also demanded the laws to work for eight hours and overtime be implemented and all those laws, which are contrary to the International Labour Organization (ILO) should be changed and the existing labour laws be made in compliance with ILO conventions.

They also urged that all 27 international conventions and covenants under the GSP Plus scheme should be implemented and all those workers who have been removed from service on charges of formation of unions be restored to their jobs. They also demanded that courts should decide labour cases within two months.

The All Pakistan Workers Federation, PILER, HomeNet Pakistan, Lahore, Balochistan Labour Federation, Mehnat Kash Labour Federation, KP, All Pakistan Labour Federation, Labour Education Foundation, Lahore, Labour Quomi Movement, Textile Garment Power Looms Workers Union, National Trade Union Federation, All Pakistan Federation of United Trade Unions, Pakistan Textile Workers Federation, National Organisation for Working Communities, Karachi, Ittefaq Mazdoor Union, Crescent Bahaman, Pindi Bhatiyan, Almansoor Power Looms Workers Union Kasu and Home-based Workers Federation, Karachi attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?