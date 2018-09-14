Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Karachi

JK
Jamal Khurshid
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SHC dissatisfied with police progress in recovering missing children

Taking exception to the slow and unsatisfactory progress by police in recovering more than 20 children who went missing from across the city, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the police chief to form a team headed by a DIG level officer to expedite efforts.

While hearing a petition filed by the Roshni Helpline Trust, the court directed the Sindh inspector general of police to use modern investigative techniques to locate the missing children. The court stated that action would be taken against the responsible officers if the said committee is not formed as per its instructions.

The Roshni Helpline Trust had moved the court to issue directives to the police that cases of missing children be considered as a cognisable offence and investigation should be initiated in such matters without any delay.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the whereabouts of 24 children were still untraceable and requested the court to direct the police to recover them. According to the petitioner, cases of missing children were not properly investigated and as a result many children had lost their lives.

Filing a progress report, the Crime Branch DIG submitted that efforts were made to trace the children and one girl, Noreen, has been recovered and returned home. An SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto observed that the progress of the police is very slow and unsatisfactory. The court pointed out that the Sindh police chief had earlier been directed to constitute a team headed by DIG level officer to find the children, however, the court’s order was not complied with in letter and spirit.

The bench directed the IGP to form the said team and submit a compliance report by October 3. The court also directed the investigation officer to examine the closed circuit cameras of Civil Hospital and make efforts for the recovery of the three-year-old boy who went missing from there on May 28.

The petitioner Saba submitted in her petition that son Noman went missing from the OPD of Civil Hospital and to date they did not know where he was.

In another detention case, the court directed the West SSP to appear in person and explain the reason as to why the investigation officer did not appear before the court despite the issuance of a show-cause notice. The court had earlier issued the show-cause notice to the investigation officer, who was assigned to recover missing Saifullah.

Petitioner Khawar Jan submitted that his brother Saifullah was allegedly picked up by the personnel of law-enforcement agencies on January 30, 2014 from Mauripur and still he was not produced before any court of the law.

The court took exception to the non-appearance of the investigation officer despite the show-cause notice and directed the West SSP to appear and explain their position on the next date of hearing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?