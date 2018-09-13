Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Teams sent to remote village in Torghar after measles outbreak

MANSEHRA: District Health Officer, Torghar, Dr Naeem Awan, on Wednesday said they had dispatched mobile health teams to Mera Madakhail village where measles outbreak claimed the life of a young boy and left scores of others infected.

“We have dispatched teams to the village where measles epidemic has broken out but parents are still reluctant to get children vaccinated against it,” Dr Naeem Awan told reporters.

He said that Mera Madakhail was a far-off village situated alongside Indus river but mobile vaccination teams were stationed there following a boy was reported died of measles. “People of Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district in 2011, are still reluctant to get the vaccine of various diseases administered to their children,” said Dr Naeem.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari