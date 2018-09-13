Teams sent to remote village in Torghar after measles outbreak

MANSEHRA: District Health Officer, Torghar, Dr Naeem Awan, on Wednesday said they had dispatched mobile health teams to Mera Madakhail village where measles outbreak claimed the life of a young boy and left scores of others infected.

“We have dispatched teams to the village where measles epidemic has broken out but parents are still reluctant to get children vaccinated against it,” Dr Naeem Awan told reporters.

He said that Mera Madakhail was a far-off village situated alongside Indus river but mobile vaccination teams were stationed there following a boy was reported died of measles. “People of Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district in 2011, are still reluctant to get the vaccine of various diseases administered to their children,” said Dr Naeem.