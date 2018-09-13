Muharram security reviewed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 for providing emergency cover to processions of Muharram in all 36 districts of Punjab.
Chairing a meeting of senior rescue officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters, he reviewed arrangements of different districts, examined working of control rooms and inquired the matters on video link.
