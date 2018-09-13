Thu September 13, 2018
AFP
September 13, 2018

IOC backs daylight savings to ease Tokyo 2020 heat fears

TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday backed calls by Japanese organisers to implement daylight savings time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as concerns mount over athlete safety in soaring temperatures.

The IOC coordination commission chief John Coates gave an unequivocal answer when asked if he supported an appeal made to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month following a deadly summer heatwave across the country.

“Yes — we’ve observed the discussions that are happening in this country,” Coates told a news conference.“We’ve paid a lot of attention to heat, primarily on athletes but also on spectators,” he added after pleas to stage the events, particularly the marathon, in cooler hours.

“We know the marathon and those events are already starting early in the morning. But we certainly see the potential — with the sun coming up at 4.40am — for daylight savings.”At least 120 people perished as a result of the blistering heat this summer and with the 2020 Olympics being held in late July and early August — Japan’s hottest time of year — there are fears that athletes and fans could be at risk.

“We understand that there are a lot of issues involved here, and there will be a lot of interest groups that will have a say in this,” said Coates.“But it does seem a very good solution to us.”“These are very complex Games,” admitted Coates.

“What happened last week and what happened in Osaka earlier certainly hit home to me and the organising committee the further complexity of planning for these Games.“They have to be prepared,” he added, comparing Japan’s vulnerability to deadly weather with the less complicated 2000 Sydney Olympics in his home country.

“In Sydney we had simulation exercises for what could go wrong but all the disasters we dreamt up — a train coming off the rails or someone bursting through and attacking the marathon runners.

“But you don’t have to dream anything up in this country, it’s very sad to say. But a lot of attention is being given to the weather and this is being factored into the planning. It’s certainly at the front of my mind.”

