Rupee closes flat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee ended steady against the US dollar in a dull trade on Wednesday, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed unchanged at 124.24 to the dollar.
Currency dealers said the local unit was range-bound. The rupee traded in a narrow band of 124.26/27 due to sluggish dollar demand from importers.
“The currency looks to remain stable this week on the back of routine demand,” a dealer said. Rupee remained flat against the dollars in the open market due to dull demand for foreign currency. It closed firm at 124.50/dollar.
The rupee ended steady against the US dollar in a dull trade on Wednesday, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed unchanged at 124.24 to the dollar.
Currency dealers said the local unit was range-bound. The rupee traded in a narrow band of 124.26/27 due to sluggish dollar demand from importers.
“The currency looks to remain stable this week on the back of routine demand,” a dealer said. Rupee remained flat against the dollars in the open market due to dull demand for foreign currency. It closed firm at 124.50/dollar.
Comments