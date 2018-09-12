Food testing capacity of PFA Lab to be enhanced

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Tuesday directed Additional Director General (Technical) Dr Shahzaib Hasnain to submit a draft for expansion of Food Safety Laboratories within five days.

The DG visited Food Testing Laboratories at PFA Headquarters to review the progress of laboratories.

He directed the staff to follow the standard operations procedures before entering in Food Testing Laboratories.

He directed to cover the head, wear a face mask, gloves and shoe covers.

Further, he directed to take steps to decrease the time span for water sample testing and enhancing water testing capacity from 40 to 100 water samples per day.