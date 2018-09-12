State TV, Parliament attack case: PM gets permanent exemption from ATC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday got permanent exemption from appearing in an anti-terrorism court in the PTV and Parliament attack case.

Babar Awan submitted Imran’s application to Judge Kausar Abbas.

The application stated that Babar Awan would represent the prime minister in future hearings; however, PM Imran Khan will appear before the ATC when required.

Awan also submitted an affidavit to the court which nominated him as the prime minister’s counsel in the case.

Other PTI leaders including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, provincial minister Aleem Khan, Saifullah Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz and disqualified MNA Jahangir Tareen also submitted their exemption applications to the court during the hearing.

Accepting the applications, the court adjourned the hearing till October 1.

In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in respectively. The protest had continued for 104 days.

During the sit-in, the protesters roughed up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on the Constitution Avenue when they attacked the Pakistan Television (PTV) Headquarters and parts of Parliament.

A case was filed against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing SSP Junejo and five other police officers.