Workshop on scientific writing planned

Islamabad : The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) of the COMSATS University will hold a workshop on scientific manuscript writing on September 27 and 28.

The organisers said the event was meant to improve the research productivity of investigators working at various institutions across the country.

It will comprise interactive lectures as well as assignments and in-class training that will comprehensively cover every facet of preparing a manuscript for submission into any reputable journal.

All full-time faculty members, researchers, managers, MS/PhD students, Research and Development staff and professionals from related industries can register themselves for participation in the workshop until September 24.

The participants can get information about the workshop registration process through the website of the university.