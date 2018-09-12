WAPDA beat Multan, SNGPL thrash FATA

KARACHI: WAPDA defeated Multan by seven wickets in their match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Multan stadium on Tuesday.

WAPDA reached the target of 175 for the loss of three wickets. Wicketkeeper batsman Ali Shan scored 96 not out. Earlier, Multan were bowled out for 167 in their second innings, with Khalid Usman taking five wickets.

Multan scored 290 in their first innings. In response, WAPDA were all out for 288. At Abbottabad stadium, SNGPL thrashed FATA by an innings and 52 runs. FATA, following on, resumed their second innings at 79 for six and were bowled out for 143. Mohammad Hafeez took six wickets.

SNGPL scored 461 for eight in their first innings. In response, FATA perished for 266. The match between SSGC and Karachi Whites at National Stadium in Karachi ended in a draw as the latter reached 230 for six after SSGC declared their first innings at 531 for nine.

Mohammad Hasan scored 100 not out for Karachi. Ahmed Jamal took three wickets. Karachi Whites had scored 338 in their first innings. The match between Lahore Whites and National Bank of Pakistan here at the LCCA ground also ended in a draw.

The third day of this pool A match was washed out. And the fourth day too started late due to wet conditions.Lahore Whites resumed their first innings at 18 for three and were bowled out for just 68 in 53.2 overs. Bilal Asif got two wickets. NBP, having got 205 runs lead, had reached 48 without loss in their second innings when the match ended. NBP had scored 273 in their first innings.