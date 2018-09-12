Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Editorial

September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Drought alert

The absence of rains in the current season has been causing a drought in some parts of the country. Till two weeks back, it was thought that the drought-like situation only existing in Tharparkar. The Meteorological Department has stated that the moderate–to-severe drought conditions exist in most of Sindh and parts of southern Balochistan. The situation is set to get more severe. The cause is the climate phenomenon known as El Nino, a series of irregular climate changes that cause a decline in rainfall amongst other effects. Sindh and Balochistan have suffered a 70 percent and 46 percent drop in rainfall between May and August. Similarly, there is moderate drought in southern Punjab as well as districts in Gilgit-Baltistan. Compounded with the low rainfall in the northern regions, the water supply available has nearly halved, which is likely to create a crisis in agriculture and the wellbeing of the people of the affected regions. The lack of irrigation water will cause water stress for Kharif crops. The question is how the government addresses this situation in both the short and long terms.

The government will have to determine whether this is an emergency situation and stringent measures on water conservation will need to be imposed. The better news is that Tarbela Dam is at maximum level while a number of small dams have more supply. However, the low water supply in the Mangla reservoir and low expectation of rainfall in the next three months, water shortages are also expected in the Rabi season. The Sindh government has already acted to declare six districts drought hit and provide wheat to relieve suffering – although wheat alone cannot solve water scarcity. What is worrying is that the Met Department is not seeing rainfall in September either. The low monsoon rains have meant floods have been avoided but it has left the major areas facing drought. This is a crisis that needs to be addressed in right now. The water scarcity will continue across the year and could cause a more serious crisis within the next three months. The situation is a worrying one and requires a coordinated response.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'