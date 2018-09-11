Karachi Whites concede lead against SSGC

KARACHI: SSGC took a sizeable lead against Karachi Whites at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday, reaching 531 for 9 with Fawad Alam scoring 141 not out.

Awais Zia scored 108, while Muzammil Nizam struck 103. Waleed Ahmed picked six for 155. Karachi Whites had been bowled out for 338 in the first innings. Muhammad Hasan scored 125 and Khurram Manzoor 108.

Rawalpindi surprised ZTBL by five wickets in their match at the Pindi Stadium.Set to score 131 to win, Rawalpindi raced home for the loss of five wickets with Asif Ali (68 not out) making a major contribution. He struck 10 fours during his 109-ball innings.

Earlier, ZTBL were bowled out for only 71 in their second innings with Tauseeq Shah (4-15), Haseeb Azam (3-21) and Saad Altaf (3-33) running through the batting line up.ZTBL managed 173 in the first innings. Rawalpindi Region replied with 115, conceding 58 runs lead.

Peshawar defeated HBL by six wickets at KRL Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Peshawar reached the target of 159 for the loss of four wickets. Ashfaq Ahmed scored 68 not out, while Sahibzada Farhan struck 46.

HBL scored 228 and 122.

Peshawar scored 193 in their first innings.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan reached 98-4 after gaining two runs lead against WAPDA. They bowled out WAPDA for 288 with Muhammad Ali Khan grabbing three for 26. Adnan Raees scored 91 and Salman Butt 68.

Multan had scored 290 in their first innings. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Lahore Blues were 19 for the loss of one wicket while chasing 310 runs target set by PTV.

PTV declared their second innings at 252-4 with Umair Khan making 89 and Saud Shakeel 78. PTV had scored 261 in their first innings. In reply, Lahore Blues managed only 204.

No play was possible in the match between Lahore Whites and NBP at LCCA Ground, Lahore, because of wet conditions. Lahore Whites were 18 for the loss of three wickets in response to NBP’s 273.

At Abbottabad Stadium, FATA were in deep trouble against SNGPL as they lost six wickets for 79 while following on. Muhammad Hafeez got four for 20. Earlier, they perished for 266 in response to SNGPL’s 461 for eight declared. Samiullah Jr scored 104 not out for FATA.