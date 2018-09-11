‘Mushaira’ highlights importance of Jashan-e-Azadi

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with Ashara Tanzeem Pakistan organised a ‘Mushaira’ to highlight the importance of Jashan-e-Azadi.

Prominent poets of the region including Dr. Mazhar Abbas Rizvi, Dr. Nazir Tabassum, Dr. Faisal Aziz, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Qazi Mohammad Asghar, Ali Abbas, Junaid Azar, Abbas Hashmi, Athar Zia, Shahbaz Chohan, Aslam Sagar, Ms. Shazia Akbar, Ms. Gina Qureshi and Bushra Saeed participated in the Mushaira. Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Zafar Bakhtawari, Baser Daud were also present in the Mushaira.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that poets and writers had played crucial role in the freedom movement of Pakistan and they also play valuable role in nation building. Therefore, he stressed that the government as well as the civil society should fully patronize the poets and writers for bringing further reforms in the society.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that apart from working for promotion of business activities, ICCI was also encouraging literary activities. He assured that the Chamber would continue to organize such Mushairas so that by developing close relations between the poetic and business communities, beneficial results for the society could be achieved. He also thanked Ashara Tanzeem Pakistan for cooperating with ICCI in organizing the Mushaira.

Nisar Mirza, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry thanked the distinguished poets for taking part in ICCI Jashan-e-Azadi Mushaira. At the end of Mushaira, shields were distributed among the poets.