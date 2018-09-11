Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Mushaira’ highlights importance of Jashan-e-Azadi

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with Ashara Tanzeem Pakistan organised a ‘Mushaira’ to highlight the importance of Jashan-e-Azadi.

Prominent poets of the region including Dr. Mazhar Abbas Rizvi, Dr. Nazir Tabassum, Dr. Faisal Aziz, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Qazi Mohammad Asghar, Ali Abbas, Junaid Azar, Abbas Hashmi, Athar Zia, Shahbaz Chohan, Aslam Sagar, Ms. Shazia Akbar, Ms. Gina Qureshi and Bushra Saeed participated in the Mushaira. Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Zafar Bakhtawari, Baser Daud were also present in the Mushaira.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that poets and writers had played crucial role in the freedom movement of Pakistan and they also play valuable role in nation building. Therefore, he stressed that the government as well as the civil society should fully patronize the poets and writers for bringing further reforms in the society.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that apart from working for promotion of business activities, ICCI was also encouraging literary activities. He assured that the Chamber would continue to organize such Mushairas so that by developing close relations between the poetic and business communities, beneficial results for the society could be achieved. He also thanked Ashara Tanzeem Pakistan for cooperating with ICCI in organizing the Mushaira.

Nisar Mirza, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry thanked the distinguished poets for taking part in ICCI Jashan-e-Azadi Mushaira. At the end of Mushaira, shields were distributed among the poets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book