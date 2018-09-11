Dams are not built from charity: Abbasi

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PMLN Central Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said mega projects were not built from charity, they require highly disciplined financial planning and immaculate operations management.

He said this while talking to media after visiting the shrine of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jeelani “Data Sahab”. He said he had not personally pursued to contest in the NA-124 by-election, the decision was made by the party and he had always respected the party decisions. “Everyone knows how I was defeated in the two constituencies, however, I’m a fighter and would never give up the fight”, he said.

Shahid said mere statements and pleas would not make Bhasha Dam, PMLN government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif made the only significant progress on this project and the PMLN government of the future will pick up the work right where it left in 2018.

He said that he had always respected the rule of law and the judicial system and would continue doing that. He said that the government’s approach of political victimisation would lead to an environment of friction between the government and the opposition which could be detrimental for the country.

Therefore, no such actions should be taken that could lead to such a situation. The reservations of the opposition alliance over the role of caretaker government in the elections need to be addressed as soon as possible, he added.