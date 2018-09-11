More rain forecast for Lahore

LAHORE: Scattered rain was witnessed in the provincial metropolis here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Rain started in the evening and continued for more than half an hour. Majority areas hit by the rain included Civil Secretariat, Town Hall, Anarkali, Regal, Hall Road and Lakshami Chowk. Met department officials said seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave was prevailing over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Gujranwala division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Dir, Balakot, Kohat, Astore, Bagrote, Bunji, Islamabad and Kasur. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dalbadin and Nukkundi at 43°C while in Lahore it was 31°C, minimum was 23.6°C and humidity level was 70 per cent.