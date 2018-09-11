Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

World

AFP
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Husband ‘kills wife, toddler children’ in Australian home

PERTH, Australia: A 24-year-old man killed his wife, three toddlers and mother-in-law at their suburban family home, where he remained for several days before turning himself in, Australian police said on Monday.

The alleged murders are the third such family tragedy to rock Western Australia state in recent months. Police charged Anthony Robert Harvey with the murders of his two-year-old twins Alice and Beatrix, his three-year-old daughter Charlotte and his 41-year-old wife Mara in the southwestern city of Perth.

Harvey, who lived in the home, is also alleged to have killed his mother-in-law Beverley Quinn, 73, after she arrived at the same address the next day. Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters no firearms were used in the attacks which police believe were carried out with several weapons including "a blunt instrument and knives".

"We’re alleging that the murders took place over two days," he said. "The mother Mara and her three children were all murdered over a period of time on the third of September, and that Mrs Quinn was murdered the following morning."

Dawson said the two women were allegedly attacked in the kitchen while the children were killed "in other rooms of the house". "We are alleging that Mr Harvey remained at the... house for some days" before heading north, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book