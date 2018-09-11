A busy road

The relevant authorities should take notice of the dilapidated condition of Katchehry Bazaar Road, Mianwali. It is one of the busiest roads in the city as many commercial offices are located there. Since hundreds of vehicles ply this road on a daily basis, the road requires a constant and continuous maintenance. However, the persistent neglect of the authorities concerned has damaged the road to a great extent. The entire road is filled with potholes because of which commuters have to endure bumpy rides.

This results in time and fuel being wasted. The road is in dire need of renovations and repair work. The onus lies on the district administration to pay attention to this issue and mitigate the suffering of commuters who travel on this road on a daily basis. It is hoped that the authorities will spring into action and address this issue in a timely manner.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali