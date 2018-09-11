Tue September 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Over 2,000 brick kilns to be closed to control smog

MULTAN: The environment protection department (EPD) has decided shutting down all brick kilns from October 20 to December 31 in south Punjab at the advent of winter season. The decision has been taken to curb the spread of smog while FIRs would be launched against the violators.

Talking to The News on Monday, EPD Multan deputy director Zafar Iqbal said the brick kilns were using traditional methods which would be not allowed to operate in Multan and south Punjab region because they were contributing to the spread of smog during winter season.

He said more than 2,500 traditional brick kilns were situated in Multan while 2,000 were operational across south Punjab. He said the EPD had taken preemptive measures to control air pollution and smog in the region. “Smog can continue for indefinite period causing reduced visibility. The south Punjab agriculture areas usually witnessed smog during winter when air pollution emitting from vehicles and solid waste burn contributes to promotion of thick smog and traditional brick kilns are the major source of spread in this regard.”

He said the department had requested all deputy commissioners to ban stubble burning under Section 144 in the coming days. He said the department had introduced zigzag technology to protect the environment whereas no new brick kiln would be allowed to be constructed in future without this technology. Those kilns which were found involved in violation would be sealed for an indefinite period.

The EPD official said zigzag firing kiln was a continuous, cross draught, moving fire kiln in which the air flows in a zigzag path due to the draught provided by a chimney.

