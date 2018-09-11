Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Top Story

SK
Sarfaraz Khan
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Re-polling in PK-23: PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai wins again

BISHAM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Ali Yousafzai won the re-polling in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-23 Shangla by getting 39,290 votes. According to unofficial results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mohammad Rishad Khan was the runner-up with 22,545 votes.

The result was, therefore, no different than the outcome of the polling on July 25 when Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, a former provincial minister, had defeated Mohammad Rishad Khan, a former lawmaker from the constituency. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on that occasion had polled 17,399 votes while Rishad Khan got 15,533 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared the election held on July 25 in PK-23 as null and void as the turnout of the women voters was less than 10 percent.

Strict security arrangements had been made for the re-polling as Pakistan Army soldiers were deployed in the constituency. The PK-23 has a total of 200,555 registered voters, including 113,827 male and 86,728 female. The ECP had established 25 polling stations for men and 21 for women while 89 polling stations were combined.

A total of 202 polling booths were set up for men and 137 for women. Of the 135 polling stations, 18 were declared highly sensitive and 35 sensitive. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the dissident workers of Awami National Party (ANP) led by its former district president Haji Said Fareen supported Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the election. The Awami Workers Party led by Fanoos Gujjar also openly backed the PTI candidate. Their argument for supporting Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was that the PTI government in the province and centre was in a better position to carry out development activities in under-developed Shangla district than the PML-N which during its rule failed to put Shangla on the path to progress.

PML-N candidate Mohammad Rishad Khan was supported by the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). Meanwhile, a large number of PTI workers thronged the residence of Shaukat Ali Yousafzai to congratulate him on his election victory.

The workers holding party flags chanted slogans in favour of the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to reporters, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai thanked the people of his constituency for reposing confidence in him for the second time during the recent weeks.

He said the people wanted the PTI to implement its reform agenda and bring about change.

The PTI leader said he would not let down his supporters and would work for the uplift of the remote Shangla district. He also thanked the workers of the other political parties who had supported him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book