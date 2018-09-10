Governor’s House Murree opened for public

LAHORE: After Governor’s House in Sindh opened its doors to public for the first time, it emerged on Sunday that the Governor’s House in Murree has been made accessible to the public as well.

The decision came after Punjab Governor Chaudhry M Sarwar gave the order upon PM Imran Khan’s directives. The public will be able to visit the Governor’s House in Murree from 10:00AM to 6:00 PM.

On Sept 7, Sindh Governor’s House opened its door for citizens.

Speaking to the media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said a complaint cell would be created at Gate Number 4 of the Governor’s House. "During the week, for a day I will monitor the cell," he said.

The public has been allowed to walk in the spacious garden and permitted to enter the historic building.

Following the win in the recent general elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said it would take austerity measures to curb excessive expenditure and promised to end the VVIP culture of government functionaries.

The party’s nominated governors in Sindh and Punjab, Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar, had also promised to use the minimum resources for themselves from the government expenditure.