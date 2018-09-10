IIU moot on energy crisis from today

Islamabad : A three-day international conference on energy crisis and opportunities for power generation in the country will open on the International Islamic University’s Faisal Masjid campus today (Monday).

Pakistani and international experts and researchers will attend the event titled ‘power generation systems and renewable energy technologies.

The conference has been organised by the IIU Department of Mechanical Engineering.

According to organisers, the topics such as ocean energy and hydropower generation, fossil fuels power generation system and technologies and renewable energy systems will be discussed by panellists.

They said the event would suggest effective solutions to power crisis, ways to optimally use energy resources and adoption of renewable energy technologies to address power cuts.