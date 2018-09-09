Australia rocked by Coleman withdrawal

BRISBANE, Australia: Australian lock Adam Coleman was a late withdrawal from the Wallabies side to take on South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

The towering Coleman, who is the line-out caller in the Australian team, pulled out of Saturday’s match for family reasons.

He was replaced in the starting team by Izack Rodda, with Rob Simmons being called up to the bench.

Coleman’s loss is the third for the Wallabies this week, with Number 8 David Pocock and star fullback Israel Folau forced out by injury in the lead up to the match.