Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Pak-China exemplary ties have no parallel: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said Pak-China exemplary relations have no parallel in international affairs.

"Based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interests, Pak-China relations have always stood the test of time," he said in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here. Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing was also present in the meeting.

The speaker reiterated that the historic, brotherly and generous neighbourhood between the two nations have entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation.

“Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries,” he said. Asad Qaiser highlighted that Sino-Pak relationship is based on the sturdy foundations of mutual respect, trust, peaceful co-existence and brotherly neighbourhood.

"We have firmly stood by each other in through every thick and thin and that this why this friendship has passed from one generation to the other," he added.

The speaker outlined that Pak-China strategic partnership is highly essential for peace and development in the region and beyond. Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-changer project for regional development, he remarked that the realisation of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of unprecedented prosperity for our region.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use