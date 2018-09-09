Pak-China exemplary ties have no parallel: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said Pak-China exemplary relations have no parallel in international affairs.

"Based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interests, Pak-China relations have always stood the test of time," he said in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here. Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing was also present in the meeting.

The speaker reiterated that the historic, brotherly and generous neighbourhood between the two nations have entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation.

“Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries,” he said. Asad Qaiser highlighted that Sino-Pak relationship is based on the sturdy foundations of mutual respect, trust, peaceful co-existence and brotherly neighbourhood.

"We have firmly stood by each other in through every thick and thin and that this why this friendship has passed from one generation to the other," he added.

The speaker outlined that Pak-China strategic partnership is highly essential for peace and development in the region and beyond. Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-changer project for regional development, he remarked that the realisation of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of unprecedented prosperity for our region.