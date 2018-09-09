Fazl says Imran ‘fake prime minister’

BANNU: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday termed Imran Khan a ‘fake prime minister’ as he believed that the July 25 general election was massively rigged.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said the prime minister was fake as he got majority through strong-arm tactics.He said the mainstream political parties had rejected the results of the last general election.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Abdul Rauf, former Member Provincial Assembly Malik Riaz Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also head of JUI-F, said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won election from Sindh and Punjab, respectively, but still they did not accept the election result.

“All the opposition parties agree that the last election was heavily rigged,” he remarked.

The Maulana said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s federal government would not be able to give any relief to the people as it had hiked gas and electricity tariff.

He said the common man was already grappling with backbreaking inflation and the new wave of inflation would dent the purchasing power of the people from the down-trodden segments of the society.

The JUI-F leader said those having a licentious lifestyle could not establish the ‘State of Madina’ as they promoted obscenity.

He said that it was the duty of the religio-political forces to block the way of anti-Islam forces. The presence of the Islamic forces was very important in the Parliament to protect the Constitute from being amended to serve the interests of West, the JUI-F chief added.

Fazlur Rehman said the ‘fake prime minister’ hired the services of a member of the Ahmadiyya community to revive the failing economy.

He said that a Qadiani, who was working to promote the economy of the Ahmadiyya community, was made member of the Economic Advisory Council, which was not acceptable to the Ulema and the faithful.

The JUI-F leader accused the government of being subservient to the interests of the Jews.

He alleged that efforts would be made to change the syllabus of the madrassas at the behest of the Zionists. He vowed that nobody would be allowed to tweak the syllabus of the seminaries to appease their western masters.