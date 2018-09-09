Neymar, Firmino on target as Brazil beat USA

EAST RUTHERFORD, United States: Roberto Firmino and Neymar scored the goals as Brazil cruised to a 2-0 friendly victory over an inexperienced United States here Friday.

Brazil, playing their first football international since a disappointing World Cup quarter-final exit, were in complete control throughout a low-key encounter at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The South American giants had won their previous 10 games against the United States, whose lone victory came way back in 1998.

Brazil glided through a one-sided first half, with the hosts paying the price for repeatedly squandering possession che-aply. The opening goal came after 11 minutes, when Juventus winger Douglas Costa found himself in space on the right flank.

British-born left-back Antonee Robinson rushed in to close down Costa, but was left for dead as the Brazilian skipped past him all too easily before picking out Firmino with a pinpoint low cross.

The Liverpool forward tapped in an easy finish past Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen for 1-0.

The South Americans doubled their lead three minutes from half-time when US captain Wil Trapp clipped Fabinho in the penalty area.

Neymar stepped up to stroke in his 58th international goal in his 91st game. Neymar, who was handed the captain’s armband by manager Tite for this game, is now only five goals away from surpassing Ronaldo in second place on Brazil’s all-time scoring charts.