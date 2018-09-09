Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Chandio’s powerful work draws art fans to Nomad

Islamabad : Portraying ordinary people from Sindh, an exhibition of vibrant paintings by M Hussain Chandio opened at Nomad here Saturday, with Brazilian Ambassador Claudio Lins performing the inauguration.

“We are proud to share this extraordinary exhibit of art reflecting the dynamism of Chandio’s perspective. Featuring the colours and culture of Sindh, his paintings engage us, eliciting memories and inspiring reflection,” the gallery’s director Nageen Hyat stated. “We have, over the decades, experienced the power of visual arts as cultural, political, and social expression. Chandio, through his vibrant art, conserves Pakistan’s culture and creative heritage,” she added.

Chandio claims having been inspired by the great beauty of Sindhi people, who are part of our rich society. “I see their beauty and rich colours in everyday life. I have painted them in all moods and activity. Female figures—some dancing and others walking. My canvases exude different moods in different compositions. I paint in my own style and with my own techniques,” the artist states.

The exhibition will continue till September 19.

