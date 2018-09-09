Family festival pulls large crowd

Islamabad : The two-day Islamabad Family Festival opened at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here on Saturday attracting large crowds of people from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

The event organised by the Jang Media Group featured stalls of clothes, food, jewellery, furniture, marriage bureaus, real estate developers, and industries.

The Chocolate and Cheese Festival, theatrical performances, fashion and car shows, Gaming Zone, Kids’ Arena and food court were also part of the festival. Entry to the event was free of charge and thus, prompting the people from across the twin cities and adjoining areas, especially families, to throng it.

Though the festival opened in the morning, the people poured in only in the evening to do shopping and enjoy fun-filled activities due to decline in temperature and humidity.

The event lasted until 7pm.

The visitors appreciated the event saying it offered them healthy activities. They said such events should take place regularly.

The handicrafts stall was a major attraction for them as wallets, handbags, mats, rugs, embroidered clothes, wall hangings and decoration pieces were on display.