Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 workers die cleaning manhole

LAHORE : Three labourers including two brothers died cleaning a manhole in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. The victims have been identified as Shahzad, Khawar, and Imran. Police said that the victim were working at the manhole of State Life Society on Kamahan Road without wearing safety gadgets.

They were the employees of Wasa. The victims as entered into the manhole one by one but did not return due to toxic gas and suffocation. Rescue 1122 reached the scene after being informed and they recovered their dead bodies. The doctors confirmed their death at Lahore General Hospital. The families of the victims turned furious and they protested against the administration of the society.

They held the chief security guard, manager and other office holders of the society responsible and demanded strict action against them. No FIR was registered till the filing of the report.

First Aid Day: Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer SI launched program titled “First Aider at Every Home” at LOS Rescue Head Office, Ferozepur Road, on World First Aid Day to promote the importance of first aider at every home to timely provision of first aid in case of emergency, prevent to further injuries and saving lives through first aid training in all districts of Punjab.

The Punjab Emergency Service organized an awareness walk led by DG Rescue Punjab, to observe World First Aid Day to launch the Program of “First Aider in Every Home” and appreciated all Districts Emergency Services who contributed to establish and train Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at union council level in their respective districts.

The Officers of Emergency Service Headquarters, District Emergency Officer, Lahore, and a large number of Rescue Scouts (Volunteers) participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer, welcomed all the respectable volunteers and briefed them about the importance of First Aid Day and First Aid Training by giving example of rescue operations in which timely first aid had been provided to 14,15092 victims of emergencies since the inception of the service.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use