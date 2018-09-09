3 workers die cleaning manhole

LAHORE : Three labourers including two brothers died cleaning a manhole in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. The victims have been identified as Shahzad, Khawar, and Imran. Police said that the victim were working at the manhole of State Life Society on Kamahan Road without wearing safety gadgets.

They were the employees of Wasa. The victims as entered into the manhole one by one but did not return due to toxic gas and suffocation. Rescue 1122 reached the scene after being informed and they recovered their dead bodies. The doctors confirmed their death at Lahore General Hospital. The families of the victims turned furious and they protested against the administration of the society.

They held the chief security guard, manager and other office holders of the society responsible and demanded strict action against them. No FIR was registered till the filing of the report.

First Aid Day: Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer SI launched program titled “First Aider at Every Home” at LOS Rescue Head Office, Ferozepur Road, on World First Aid Day to promote the importance of first aider at every home to timely provision of first aid in case of emergency, prevent to further injuries and saving lives through first aid training in all districts of Punjab.

The Punjab Emergency Service organized an awareness walk led by DG Rescue Punjab, to observe World First Aid Day to launch the Program of “First Aider in Every Home” and appreciated all Districts Emergency Services who contributed to establish and train Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at union council level in their respective districts.

The Officers of Emergency Service Headquarters, District Emergency Officer, Lahore, and a large number of Rescue Scouts (Volunteers) participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer, welcomed all the respectable volunteers and briefed them about the importance of First Aid Day and First Aid Training by giving example of rescue operations in which timely first aid had been provided to 14,15092 victims of emergencies since the inception of the service.