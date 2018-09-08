Nigeria to play Liberia after Saudi match cancelled

ABUJA: Nigeria will play Liberia in a friendly in Monrovia next week after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Seychelles, the team announced on Friday. The Super Eagles had originally been scheduled to play Saudi Arabia in a friendly but the fixture was cancelled because of concerns about logistics. The Super Eagles were eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup in Russia. The Nigerian federation is emerging from a turbulent period. Nigeria last month escaped suspension by FIFA over a long-running court case focusing on the disputed leadership of one of Africa’s football powerhouses.