Sat September 08, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2018

QWP leader asks CJP to take notice of KPEC abolition

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Sherpao on Friday asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo moto notice of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision to abolish the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC).

Speaking at a news conference here, he said a lot of money was spent on the establishment of the anti-graft body.

Criticising the PTI government for its decision to abolish the KPEC, he said the rulers should to explain why over Rs1billion was spent on it if was not performing well.

The CJP should order an investigation as to why huge funds were spent on the establishment of the KPEC in its last tenure, to fight corruption, but it could not do so, Sikandar Sherpao said.

He said the provincial cabinet’s decision to wind up the KPEC showed that the body had failed to produce the desired results.

Sikandar Sherpao said his party had opposed the establishment of KPEC and recommended amendments to the laws meant to check corruption.

The QWP leader said that Rs1 billion was spent on the KPEC, which was unjust as KP lacked resources.

He came down hard on the PTI government, saying it used the accountability watchdog to victimise its political opponents.

The former minister said no step was taken to restructure and bring changes in National Accountability Bureau.

Sikandar Sherpao criticised the federal government for its plan to increase natural gas tariff by 45 per cent and hike in power tariff by Rs2 per unit.

He recalled that Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar had termed indirect taxation as a regressive step, which would have a negative impact on country’s economy. However, he himself was now introducing such measures that would compound the miseries of the people.

Sikandar Sherpao termed the 100-day plan of the federal government as mere lip service, saying that people did not believe hollow slogans of the ruling elite.

