Students pledge to preserve ozone layer

Rawalpindi : All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School recently celebrated the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone layer, says a press release.

This day is celebrated globally every year on September 16. This year the theme is “Keep Cool & Carry On” (Protecting the Ozone from depletion). Students of SLS, New Lalazar Campus, marked the day by holding a special program. The assembly started with students explaining some facts about the Ozone layer and how it protects the Earth and its beings.

Keeping in mind the causes for the depletion of Ozone, a group of primary level students dressed up in colourful costumes presented a skit. Through the skit, the students not only addressed the causes of depletion of Ozone layer but also put forward solutions to protect it, planting more trees and less use of chlorofluorocarbons being the first one on the list.

The students sitting in the audience were made aware about the threatening impact of plastic bags on the environment and especially the effect that their burning has on the Ozone layer. This idea was beautifully and simply put forward through a dialogue between two students, one dressed as a plastic bag and the other as a bio degradable paper bag.

The last part of the program had the students sitting in the audience participate in a small quiz competition. Questions were asked from the audience based upon the information shared with them in the assembly. The audience participated eagerly as each student tried to answer the question before the other. The special program ended when the Section Head, Saira Noor, along with her students pledged to protect the Ozone layer by reducing the use of harmful materials that cause Ozone depletion.