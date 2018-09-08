Sat September 08, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Patrol vessel PMSS Kashmir commissioned into PMSA

The fifth maritime patrol vessel PMSS Kashmir, built in China for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, was formally inducted at a graceful ceremony held in Karachi, said a press release issued on Friday.

The spokesman for the PMSA said that Sardar Masood Khan, president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, graced the occasion as chief guest. Federal secretaries, and senior military and provincial officials attended the ceremony.

PMSS Kashmir is equipped with state of the art machinery, customised equipment and weapons to effectively undertake maritime law enforcement operations. Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman SI(M), director general of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, during his welcome address, highlighted that in response to the evolving maritime challenges, law enforcement imperatives and national obligations, a capacity enhancement plan was proposed by the PMSA and subsequently approved by the federal government.

He said that the induction of another latest state of the art ship into the PMSA was an event of unique significance, depicting the commitment and resolve of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency towards safeguarding the CPEC and infallible maritime security.

He also said that the PMSA was committed not only to enforcing national jurisdiction and sovereignty in the maritime zones but also to protect Pakistan’s economic interests in the EEZ. The DG PMSA mentioned that the PMSS Kashmir, as it implies, is a symbol of solidarity with Pakistan’s integral part Kashmir. It is recognition of the efforts of the people of Kashmir who are engaged in a heroic struggle and continue to lay supreme sacrifices for their right of self-determination in line with the UN resolution, he said.

Sardar Masood Khan, in his address, congratulated the PMSA on the historic induction of the ship. He appreciated the enthusiasm and commitment of the PMSA as well as of the Chinese shipyard, which resulted in the construction and induction of the ship.

He appreciated the role of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency not only for law enforcement but also for safeguarding the maritime economic interests of Pakistan. The chief guest also visited various sections of the ship where he was briefed by the commanding officer of the PMSS Kashmir about the capabilities of the ship. The president highly appreciated the quality of various equipment.

