Kohat Police solve two blind murder cases

KOHAT: The district police on Friday claimed to have solved two blind murder cases and arrested two alleged murderers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, headquarters Kohat, Sanobar Shah Khan told reporters that the district police had succeeded in solving two different blind murder cases. He added that one Naushad Hussain, a resident of Alizai and was a driver by profession, had been shot dead on July 12, and the case of his murder had been registered in Ustarzai Police Station.

The DSP said, after some investigations and checking phone calls data, the police arrested one Khadim Ali and during initial probe it was found that he had killed Naushad Husain over an old enmity.

The official stated that on August 23, at night, one Mustafa Ali, a resident of Ustarzai Lower, had been shot to death inside his house. He stated that operational and investigation teams after some scientific investigations found that Mustafa Ali had been allegedly killed by his father Hussain Ali. The official added that both busted accused were being interrogated.