Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese FM arrives in Pakistan on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit on Friday. During his visit, the Chinese foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart, a spokesman for the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. He will also call on the president, the prime minister, National Assembly speaker, and the chief of army staff (COAS).

This is the first official visit by a Chinese dignitary since the new government was formed in Pakistan. The Chinese state councillor is visiting Pakistan upon the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, Chunying added.

Moreover, she said China-Pakistan relations have maintained a good momentum of development. “The two sides have maintained frequent high-level exchanges and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has progressed smoothly,” she added. She further said the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results.

She added, Pakistan successfully held General Election and elected a new president, adding, the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have sent congratulatory messages to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, respectively. The visit of State Councillor Wang Yi would be the first high-level exchange between China and Pakistan after the formation of the new Pakistani government.  

“We hope and look forward to this visit, continue the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new height” she added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use