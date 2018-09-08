165 entries received for Essa Lab Open Tennis

KARACHI: The organisers of the Essa Lab Open Tennis Championship have received 165 entries in various events form Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Lahore. The seventh edition of the championship will start from Saturday (today) at DA Creek Club. The event is sponsored by Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre and is being held with the help of Sindh Tennis Association. Amin Shafi is top seed in juniors 18 singles. Hasheesh Kumar is top seed in under-16 and -14 singles, while Bilal Asim is top seed in 12 singles category.