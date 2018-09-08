The end of ‘Ehtesab’

The KP Ehtesab Commission was established some four years ago with great pomp and show for targeting the corrupt. But soon after it commenced its operations, it became controversial. Later, the partially dormant organisation was abandoned by its founding chairman. The same is being disbanded under the decision made in the first meeting of the cabinet of the PTI-led government, which has given a number of reasons for the decision. It is too soon to decide whether the decision is good or bad news.

However, the people of the province would certainly want to have the summary of the cost-benefit analysis to know the overall value for money spent on this prestigious project. In this regard, it is important for the authorities to make public the sum total of recoveries made before the commission’s formal demise. The public should be told whether the institution succeeded in having the break-even point, or like most white elephants in the public sector, it was also a financial burden on the national exchequer.

Amir Haider Panjpir

Peshawar