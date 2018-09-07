Atif discusses investment with UK official

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast opportunities for foreign investors to invest in various sectors including tourism, culture, sports and education.

Talking to UK Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Gareth Bayley, who called on him here Thursday, Atif Khan said that peace had been restored and the foreign investors can now invest in various sectors without any fear in the province.

UK High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew CMG, Department of International Development Fund (DFID) head in Pakistan, Joanna Reid, Second Political Secretary in UK HC, Richardates, KP Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Sports and Tourism Shahid Zaman, Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Education Arshad Khan were also present on the occasion.

“It is a good omen that foreign investors are now taking keen interest to invest in various sectors in the province,” the senior minister said, adding that 70 percent of tourist resorts of the country existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.