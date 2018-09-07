Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Multan clinch U-15 Football Cup title

LAHORE: Punjab U-15 boys Football Cup concluded in a thrilling fashion when Multan edged out Sahiwal by 5-4 on penalty shoot-outs at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday night.

Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan were the guests of honour at grand closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the championship.

Both the teams exhibited wonderful fighting game in the stipulated time and thwarted several attempts on the goal post in both sessions. After goal-less 90-minute play, both the finalist teams were given five penalty kicks each to decide the outright winner of the championship.

Multan boys showed more accuracy in the penalty shoot-outs and converted all of their five kicks into goals. However, Sahiwal’s Saqlain Manzoor failed to find the net and struck his shot on the goalpost giving their opponents 5-4 triumph in the title clash.

Later, in the award and prize distribution ceremony, President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider gave awards to Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan, Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo and Shahid Nizami on behalf of PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat. Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan and Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan also gave awards to PFF Secretary Col Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, President PFA Sardar Naveed Haider and Asghar Khan.

Multan, the winners of the tournament, were awarded trophy and cash prize of Rs 1,80,000 while the runners-up Sahiwal pocketed trophy and Rs 90,000 cash prize. Multan’s Adnan Justin was adjudged best player of the tournament, Lahore’s Awais was declared best goalkeeper, Sahiwal’s Hammad remained top scorer while the award of fair-play went to Faisalabad team.

Great passion of young players makes it a memorable event: Taimoor Punjab Minister for Sports Taimoor Khan has said that great passion of young football players made the Punjab U-15 boys Football Cup a memorable tournament, he expressed these views while talking to media the closing ceremony of Punjab U-15 Football Cup at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday night.

Khan said in response to a question that under-construction sports projects will be completed without any delay. “Construction work at Squash Complex and Boxing Arena will be completed as early as possible,” he added.

Replying another query, Khan said there is no scarcity of sports talent in Pakistan. “We will utilize all of our resources to trace sports talent at grassroots level”.

Khan said the Punjab U-15 Football Cup is a joint venture of Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Football Association. “This coordination is quite encouraging thing for a healthy future of sports in the province. We will organize more such events with the collaboration of other sports associations of the province,” he explained. The closing ceremony was attended by PFF Secretary Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, DSO Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum and Mian Rizwan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use