Fri September 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Defence Day women hockey match drawn

LAHORE: The women hockey match between Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed XI and Maj Shabeer Sharif Shaheed XI ended in a 2-2 draw. The match was organized in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Afshan Noreen and Aqsa Javed scored one goal each for Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed XI while Nadia and Sahil netted one goal apiece for Maj Shabeer Sharif Shaheed XI. Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan and DG SBP Aamir Jan were the guests of honour on this occasion. Olympian Naveed Alam and women hockey official Perveen Sikandar Gill were also present on this occasion. Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan on this occasion said that the day of Sept 6 is celebrated every year to remember the great sacrifices of our martyrs during 1965 war against India.

Taimoor Khan said: “We are proud of our martyrs and their sacrifices. We will never forget our martyrs. We will continue to present tribute to our martyrs through our laurels in sports field”. Aamir Jan on this occasion said that martyrs of 1965 war are jewel of our forehead. “We are living in a comfortable environment only due to their sacrifices. We dedicate today’s hockey match to the martyrs of Sept 6,” he added. He said they are our true heroes. Aamir Jan said SBP is making all out efforts for the promotion of sports in the province. “We are also planning to hold major sports events in future. The living nations always remember their martyrs”. Match organizer Perveen Sikandar Gill thanked Sports Board Punjab for extending valuable cooperation for the holding of this match.

