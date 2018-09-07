Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Peshawar

AA
Akhtar Amin
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Judicial powers in tribal districts: PHC seeks assistance of AG, advocate general

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday sought legal assistance from the attorney general (AG) of Pakistan and KP advocate general in a petition challenging the award of judicial powers to the assistant commissioner, deputy commissioner and commissioners in tribal districts under the Fata Interim Governance Regulations 2018.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Ayub issued notice in a writ petition seeking the court order to declare the exercise of both the executive and judicial powers by the assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners and commissioners as illegal, without jurisdiction and in violation of the Article 2 (A) and 175 (3) of the Constitution.

The petition was filed by Prof Anwar Shah, an academician from Bajaur tribal district, through his lawyer Muhammad Farooq Afridi.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the respondents including president of Pakistan through principal secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through chief secretary and federation through cabinet division, tribal districts administrations to progressively separate the judiciary from executive in the newly merged tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being requirement of Article 175(3) and the Article 2 (A) of Constitution for independence of the judiciary.

The lawyer argued the administration of justice system by introducing the Fata Interim Regulations in all the newly merged districts in KP is unconstitutional. He pointed out that Article 175 (3) of the Constitution emphasises the separation of the judiciary from the executive within 14 years after the commencement of the Constitution.

It was submitted in the petition that the provision of Article 175 (3) is mandatory but the respondents badly failed to implement it and separate the judiciary from the executive even after the merger of the Fata into KP.

It said that the independence of the judiciary is the cardinal principal pronounced in Article 2 (A) of Constitution, but the respondents failed to take appropriate measures to bring provisions of the Fata Interim Governance Regulations 2018 in conformity with the Constitution and findings already determined by the superior courts by separating the judiciary from the executive.

“The independence of the judiciary and the impartial judicial practice are interrelated concepts. The judiciary cannot claim neutrality and independence unless it is insulated and detached from executive and administrative influence in all respect including in terms of the appointment, tenure and security of service as well,” the petitioner stated in the petition.

The petitioner has also sought an order of the court for assistant commissioner Khar, Bajaur district, to implement the order of the FCR tribunal passed in 2016. However, the petitioner had been fighting his legal battle for execution of a decree about property decided in his favour since 2012.

He said that the APA Khar, now called assistant commissioner, failed to implement the decree even after the direction of the Fata Tribunal and asked the petitioner to resolve the case himself.

The petitioner said that despite direction for implementation of the order of FCR Tribunal, the advice to the petitioner to take the law into his hands and to implement the order by himself by a forum performing judicial functions is beyond understanding.

He said that if these practices continued and the respondent contemnor is not penalised for their contemptuous act, this would be having a bad impression in the eyes of the public.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use