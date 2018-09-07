Fri September 07, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2018

UAE desires to invest in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reiterated its resolve for investment in Pakistan as the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken over the affairs.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, expressed this desire in a meeting with Kashif Khan, president of Pakistan Executives Organisation for Promotion of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (PEOPLE), and Dr Ghazna Khalid, a technocrat.

Sheikh Nahayan said the vision of Imran Khan would take Pakistan to new economic heights.

He expressed his gratitude towards the new government in Pakistan and expressed his interest in the FDI moot to be held in Pakistan, said a release of the Royal Palace.

PEOPLE’s Pakistan chapter launch will be held in Islamabad later this year and the event will portray Pakistan as an investment opportunity and will host potential foreign investors from the world including those from the United Arab Emirates and Nahayan’s group as well.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan is the chairman of Warid Telecom International, a regional telecom group based out of Dubai and operating in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uganda, Congo Brazzaville and Ivory Coast. He is also chairman of Abu Dhabi Group, Union National Bank and United Bank Limited.

Dr Ghazna Khalid, speaking on the occasion, hoped that the UAE investors coming to Pakistan would help boost economic activities and revive Pakistani economy according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

