Launching of enforcement wing in RDA ordered

Rawalpindi: A meeting to review the progress of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)’s Directorates including Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) and Engineering Directorate was held here at the RDA on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Rana Akbar Hayat, Director General (DG), RDA Rao Atif Raza, Director (Admin & Finance), Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE, Amir Rasheed, Director Engineer, Ali Imran, Director LU&BC, Shuja Ali Director Architecture, Mr. Anwar Baran, Deputy Director Land Development, Asif Mahmood, Dy Director Admin, Muhammad Junaid Taj, Dy Director Finance and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to draft the agenda items for the next forthcoming authority meeting. He also directed all to provide relief to general public. He said that general public must have complete knowledge about Building and Zoning Regulations and illegal housing schemes. He directed all employees to work honestly and diligently to redress grievances of common man.

He said an honest employee even if he is Naib Qasid is very important for me. He directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He also directed MP&TE to start Enforcement Wing immediately. On question he said Police Staff will continuously work with RDA’s Building Control Wing for conducting operations against illegal / unauthorized commercial cum residential constructions. The owners who submitted applications for NOC about their housing schemes fulfilling Building and Zoning Regulations, they would be facilitated for approval of building plans.

DG RDA stressed upon the importance of speedy work, insisted to execute on-going work that included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) on fast track basis. He directed Engineering Directorate to work hard. He said when there is no physical impediment in the way of work, it should not be delayed. He said we must increase work time substantially in order to reduce the difficulties of general public. He directed Director Engineering RDA to hand over Metro Bus Project Package-II to Metro Bus Authority within 10 days as its repairing work has been completed. He also directed to repair street lights from Koral Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Airport immediately.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the need to update RDA’s official website and directed to share all information to the general public so that information is easily available to public. He directed to upload details of illegal private and cooperative housing schemes of Rawalpindi that come under RDA at official website. The procedures regarding building plans approval, scheme approval, plot transfer and commercialization was also directed to be uploaded on official website.