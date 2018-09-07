PHF calls 27 colts for training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 27 players to the training camp of national junior team. The camp commences at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad from Saturday (tomorrow).

PHF has directed the players to report to camp commandant Olympian Qamar Ibrahim.The pllayers called are Waqar Younas, Rizwan Ali, Rehan Butt, Moin Shakeel, Adeel Lateef, Junaid Manzoor, Shahzaib Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Afraz Hakeem, Umair Sattar, Naveed Alam, Adil Rao, Amjad Ali, Awais Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, Muhammad Ibrahim, Waqar Ali, Zakir Ullah, Muhammad Ilyas, Ali Aziz, Roman Khan, Akmal Hussain, Khair Ullah, Ali Raza, Asif Hanif, Hammad Anjum.