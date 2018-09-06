Community-driven programmes make an impact on Khyber

BARA: The rehabilitation and reconstruction work is going on in far-off areas of Khyber tribal district, including Tirah valley, after restoration of peace and establishment of government’s writ in the wake of the military operation.

Due to militancy and military operations in the Bara subdivision in the erstwhile Khyber Agency, over 95,000 families have been displaced from the area. The repatriation of the Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) started in 2015. More than 95 percent of the displaced population has returned to native areas so far.

Upon return of the TDPs, the main challenge was the rehabilitation and reconstruction of basic infrastructure and revival of livelihoods.

The Pakistan Army, government line departments, Fata Secretariat and non-governmental organisations came to the fore to meet the task.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), a non-governmental organisation, started intervention in the area a few years ago through the WFP-supported Cash for Work project, followed by two Community Physical Infrastructure schemes under the KFW project, which had been completed recently.

“We have worked closely with the Fata Secretariat, army and line departments in the conflict-hit areas of Khyber district,” said an official of the SRSP.

He said there were three tribes residing in Ziauddin area including Zakhakhel, Storikhel and Kamarkhel in the Upper Bara in lower Tirah valley bordering Afghanistan.

The official added that the clean drinking water projects had been completed in 72 villages, benefitting more than 3,000 households in Bara.

He said that under the WFP’s Cash for Work project, two link roads (5 kilometres) were rehabilitated in Baghidhand and Soordhand areas.

The official added that in KFW-TDP Project, SRSP had formed community organisations in Baghidhand and Soordhand in 2017.

Later, physical infrastructure projects were awarded to these community organisations - Kher Khegara Tanzim (Baghidhand) and Soordhand Islahi Jirga (Soordhand).

“After the completion of the drinking water supply schemes, community organisations of the concerned villages extended pipelines to their homes,” he said, adding that the cost of the distribution pipelines was borne by each household.

He said the both the community physical infrastructure and drinking water supply schemes enabled the people to have water in homes.

“We never thought that water will be made available at our homes but the SRSP made it possible,” said Gul Jan, a community member.

The SRSP official said that all the activities in Bara were undertaken through the village level community organisations.

“We rehabilitated 66 schools and built 21 prefabricated school buildings in Bara,” he said adding that the Fata Secretariat had provided the list of the schools.

He said they had formed Taleemi Islahi Jirgas in various villages, through which the 66 schools including 38 for girls had been repaired.

“Almost 70 percent schools were destroyed during militancy and majority of them have been rebuilt,” he added.