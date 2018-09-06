Jibran wins NBP Twin City Tennis crown

ISLAMABAD: Jibranul Haq beat Musa Chaudhry in a one-sided final to win the NBP Twin City Tennis Championships here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts on Wednesday.

Jibran won 6-1, 6-2 to land the men’s singles title. He was clearly a better player on the day with Musa struggling to stay with the pace of his opponent.

There was more bad news for Musa as he also lost the juniors’ Under-18 final to Zalan Khan, who took the title 6-0, 6-3.

On Tuesday, Haziq Asim and Fatima Zara won the boys’ and girls’ Under-10 titles, respectively.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Patron Syed Dilawar Abbas was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among the winners. National Bank officials were also present on the occasion.

Fazale Subhan, the chief executive of the club, thanked the sponsors, the guests and players for making the tournament a success.