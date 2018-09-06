Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sharjeel liquor case: Chief pathologist, two prison officials suspended

KARACHI: The chief pathologist of the Sindh government and two prison officials were suspended on Wednesday in connection with the alleged recovery of liquor bottles from a Ziauddin Hospital room where PPP leader Sharjeel Memon had been under treatment.

The order issued by Sindh Prisons Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas stated that assistant superintendents Mujahid Khan of the Central Jail Karachi and Naseem Ahmed Shujra of the District Jail Malir have been suspended “on account of their misconduct and negligence in performing their legitimate duties being incharge sub-jail at Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton”.

The notification read that during their suspension, the two officials would report to the office of the prisons deputy inspector general and continue to draw their salaries as permissible under the rules.

A separate order issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan stated that the services of chief pathologist Dr Zahid Ansari have been placed under suspension. Dr Ansari is the director laboratories and chemical examiner for the provincial administration as well as the secretary of the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority.

The notification read that during his suspension, Dr Ansari would report to the health department and continue to draw his salary and allowances as admissible under the rules.

Chief minister’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the chemical examiner was suspended for breaching the law regarding secrecy of processes related to official chemical examinations.

He said in a statement that unauthorised disclosure of any confidential official matter to the media or to the public is a violation of the code of conduct set for government officials.

The examiner has been suspended for releasing the video of the chemical examination and making it viral on social media and other platforms, he added. “His suspension should not be taken in a negative sense.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi