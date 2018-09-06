Tourism Dept to launch new mobile App, website

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, the Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department is launching a new mobile App and website to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a tourism brand to the world to attract more tourists and visitors to the province.

This was told at a meeting held on Wednesday with Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department Shahid Zaman in the chair.

Additional Secretary Babar Khan, officials of Management Information System (MIS) and others attended the meeting.

The MIS team briefed the participants of the meeting on the launching of mobile app and new website.

The meeting was told that all data of the tour operators, hotels, restaurants booking, tracking, tourist resorts, lakes, weather condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be uploaded on the website and mobile app to help tourists to get information about these facilities and situation at home before leaving for a particular destination.

The official added that the department had taken tangible steps to boost archaeological, adventure, religious and cultural tourism in a bid to attract more foreign and domestic tourists.

The participants of the meeting were informed that 75 percent of tourist destinations, archaeological and heritage sites and Buddhism ruins of the country were existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The followers of Buddhism and enthusiasts of adventure tourism could be attracted to the province through publicity with the new app and website.

The capacity of registered tour operators had been built through workshops and trainings so they could better facilitate the visiting tourists in the province.

During his maiden visit to the department, Senior Minister Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, had recently vowed to arrange activities at international level to apprise foreigners of the tourism potential and beautiful places of the province.

The senior minister said that the department would be run along modern lines and tourism potential in the province explored, developed and introduced at global level to lure visitors in large numbers.