Promulgation of new rent control act demanded

Islamabad : Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to arrange the passage of rent control act from parliament within first 100 days of its term to resolve the longstanding issue of the local traders.

He said this while addressing the traders after inaugurating a real estate office in F-11 Markaz, Islamabad. Khalid Chaudhry former President ICCI, Jibran Gul, Sameen Sasoli, Ch. Aqib and others were also present at the occasion.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that the local traders had been demanding for the promulgation of new rent control act in Islamabad for the last three decades, but still no progress was made to meet their very old demand. He said the absence of rent control act has made Islamabad the costlier city of Pakistan due to which it was very difficult for a middle class person to live in the federal capital.

ICCI Senior Vice President said that due to non-availability of rent law, forced eviction of traders in Islamabad were on the rise due to which trading community was feeling very insecure. He said that an amended bill for a balanced rent control law for Islamabad was presented in the national assembly during the tenure of the previous government, but the same was not passed into law.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that the current Finance Minister Asad Umar had assured the local traders during his election campaign that if voted to power, PTI government would pass the said amended bill into law within first 100 days. He urged that Asad Umar should honour his assurance by getting the said bill passed from the parliament into law so that the traders of federal capital could focus on promoting business activities with peace of mind.