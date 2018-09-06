Report on strength of special industrial workers sought

LAHORE: Labour department’s Lahore chapter has been assigned to prepare a detailed report of every industrial unit as to how many special persons are working in it along with total strength of labour working in that industrial unit.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi chaired a meeting regarding adjustment of physically challenged persons in private sector on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by DO Social Welfare, Assistant Director Labour, DO Education, DO Industries, AC Headquarters and others.

Similarly, the chair has also directed Metro Bus Authorities to review the issue of giving 50 percent fare relaxation to the physically challenged persons on showing card issued by the DC office. Metro bus official has been directed to submit report in next meeting after consultation with the higher management of Metro authority. Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has said that the district administration would make the all-out effort to solve the problems of special persons.