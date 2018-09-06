Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japanese experts help improve 50 auto part factories

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has improved production systems of 50 auto factories with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub on Wednesday commented the second term of SMEDA-JICA joint project being run for technical support of the auto parts manufacturing industry in Pakistan, conducted in coordination with Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM).

He acknowledged services of the SMEDA-Sindh chief Mukesh Kumar in making this project successful, and said the auto sector was one of the rapidly growing sectors in Pakistan.

“Its contribution towards the national economy in

the form of technology transfer, employment and revenue generation is visible,” he added.

SMEDA CEO pointed out that the sector had significant room to further improve quality, bring innovation, and flexibility to the manufacturing system, which was being addressed with the support of JICA.

Japan’s technical support had helped the local auto parts manufacturers to get prepared for export market by improving quality and productivity of their products, as per world’s requirements, he added.

Earlier, at a ceremony held at PAAPAM office, Mukesh Kumar gave a briefing on the activities to be conducted under the second term of SMEDA-JICA joint project for technical support of the auto sector in the country.

JICA Pakistan senior representative Yoshihisa Onoe acknowledged that JICA’s collaboration with SMEDA and PAAPAM had proved to be useful for the local auto parts’ manufacturing industry in Pakistan.

He was glad to note that productivity of the sector had increased to an optimal level, whereas, the rejection rates

to be witnessed in the manufacturing processes had reduced to the lowest possible level.

“The SMEs, engaged in auto parts manufacturing, had a great potential to compete the world market,” Onoe said, and assured to extend fullest technical support of JICA to impart the best practices being exercised in auto sector of the developed world.

PAAPAM Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sheikh appreciated SMEDA initiatives to get JICA’s technical cooperation for the auto parts industry.

He said PAAPAM members had availed the assistance to increase their productivity and reduce rejection rates in their manufacturing processes. He urged SMEDA and JICA to continue the programme even after completion of the set period.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him