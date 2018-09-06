Japanese experts help improve 50 auto part factories

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has improved production systems of 50 auto factories with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub on Wednesday commented the second term of SMEDA-JICA joint project being run for technical support of the auto parts manufacturing industry in Pakistan, conducted in coordination with Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM).

He acknowledged services of the SMEDA-Sindh chief Mukesh Kumar in making this project successful, and said the auto sector was one of the rapidly growing sectors in Pakistan.

“Its contribution towards the national economy in

the form of technology transfer, employment and revenue generation is visible,” he added.

SMEDA CEO pointed out that the sector had significant room to further improve quality, bring innovation, and flexibility to the manufacturing system, which was being addressed with the support of JICA.

Japan’s technical support had helped the local auto parts manufacturers to get prepared for export market by improving quality and productivity of their products, as per world’s requirements, he added.

Earlier, at a ceremony held at PAAPAM office, Mukesh Kumar gave a briefing on the activities to be conducted under the second term of SMEDA-JICA joint project for technical support of the auto sector in the country.

JICA Pakistan senior representative Yoshihisa Onoe acknowledged that JICA’s collaboration with SMEDA and PAAPAM had proved to be useful for the local auto parts’ manufacturing industry in Pakistan.

He was glad to note that productivity of the sector had increased to an optimal level, whereas, the rejection rates

to be witnessed in the manufacturing processes had reduced to the lowest possible level.

“The SMEs, engaged in auto parts manufacturing, had a great potential to compete the world market,” Onoe said, and assured to extend fullest technical support of JICA to impart the best practices being exercised in auto sector of the developed world.

PAAPAM Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sheikh appreciated SMEDA initiatives to get JICA’s technical cooperation for the auto parts industry.

He said PAAPAM members had availed the assistance to increase their productivity and reduce rejection rates in their manufacturing processes. He urged SMEDA and JICA to continue the programme even after completion of the set period.